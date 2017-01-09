Fulton County Sportsmen Club To Host Annual Coon Supper

The Fulton County Sportsmen Club will hold its annual Coon Supper on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5:00 pm to midnight. Tickets can only be purchased at the door of the clubhouse located at 7700 County Road 14, just north of the Wauseon Walmart.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal cost $20 for adults and $10 for anyone 15 years old or younger. The meal will feature a variety of game meats, but chili, beef, and meatloaf will also be served with side dishes and refreshments.

According to Greg Ruger, president of the club, the menu for this event changes from year to year depending what game the club members bring to share at the supper. Over the years, venison, bear, raccoon, and beaver meat have been some of the game meats served. “I enjoyed an elk steak at a recent Coon Supper,” Ruger said.

Besides the meal, club members will offer chances to win a number of prizes. A firearm raffle with multiple guns will be held. Diners at the Coon Supper will also have the chance to win door prizes like hats, shirts, and food gift certificates, and they may also wish to participate in a 50/50 drawing. A prize table will be set up which will contain a variety of items donated by numerous businesses and organizations in the area. “Without the support of area businesses and the hard work of our club members, the Coon Supper would never happen,” Ruger said.

The event promises to be entertaining while raising funds for the Fulton County Sportsmen Club. Ruger said some of the funds from the Coon Supper will be used for maintenance and improvement of the clubhouse and grounds; however, a big portion of the proceeds will be used to support the many youth activities sponsored by the club.

“Our youth programs get kids involved in hunting, fishing, and other outdoor sports. Spending time outdoors is a great way for family members to enjoy each other.” Some of the youth events the club sponsors include the FFA Trap Shoot of schools, an introduction to archery class, free Hunter’s Education classes for youth, and an annual Kid’s Fun Day.

“A good turnout for the Coon Supper will allow us to continue to offer our youth programs,” Ruger said. Last year the club had approximately 250 people attend the supper, and the group raised more than $5,000 through meal tickets alone. Ruger added, “I would like to thank all the donors and club members for making the Coon Supper a night of food and fun year after year.”

New members are now being accepted into the club. For information about joining the Fulton County Sportsmen Club, visit the club’s website www.fultoncosportsmenclub.org or the club’s Facebook page.

