Fulton & Williams County To Be Represented In Football All-Star Game

Some area high school football players will get a chance to hit the field under the Friday night lights in the Northwest Ohio All-Star game at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg on July 13th at 7pm.

Travis Siebenaler and Carson Brandt of Edon will be members of the Black team and they will be joined by the Fulton County contingent of Gavin Grime, Trevor Short, and Andrew Beck from Archbold. Also, part of that roster will be Gage Pachlhofer, Crew Oberheim, and Lukas Reiner from Swanton.

The Wauseon Indians will have five players on the Gold team with Everett Bueter, Owen Newlove, Junior Martinez, Dawson Rupp, and Cam Sauber being named to the squad. On the Gold team from Williams County will be Spencer Winzeler, Evan Smith, Tanner Sanchez, and Zach Nobis of Bryan and from Edgerton Zach Nihart and Drew Herman.

Tickets for the event are $7 while students and senior citizens are $5. The gates at Steinecker Stadium, which is located on the Perrysburg Junior High campus at 550 E. South Boundary St., will open at 5pm.

