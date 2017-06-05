G. Eloise Smith (1923 – 2017)

G. Eloise (Weis) Smith, age 93, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, May 31, 2017, at Genesis Care Center in Bryan.

She was a graduate of Pioneer High School, and she also graduated from nurses training with her Registered Nurse Degree from Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She had worked for Dr. Elliott, M.D. and after retirement she had worked part-time at the Fulton County Health Center.

Eloise was born in Williams County, Ohio on August 12, 1923, the daughter of David H. and Lydia (Slagle) Oyer. On June 14, 1953, she married Ronald C. Weis, and he preceded her in death in 1974. On October 3, 1992, she married Garnett L. Smith, and he preceded her in death in 2016. She was a charter member of Crossroads Evangelical Church (Evangelical Mennonite Church) in Wauseon, where she served as the church organist for many years. She enjoyed music, crocheting, reading, coloring, and being with family.

Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Weis of Wauseon, Judy (Bill) Overmier of Archbold, Susan (Shane) Krafft of Grabill, Indiana; grandchildren, Candace Overmier, Michael (Sarah) Overmier; great-grandchildren, Kane and Wyatt Overmier; Step-children, Elaine (Marc) McBride, Richard Smith; step-grandchildren, Judson (Kathryn) McBride, Kaycie McBride (fiancé, Brendan Herrera); step-great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Rylan McBride; brothers, Harold Oyer of Austin, TX, Vernon (Mary) Oyer of Wauseon, Robert Oyer of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Herbert (Betty) Oyer.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.