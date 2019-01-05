G. Lenore Mansfield (1925-2019)

G. Lenore (Snorky) Mansfield, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Lenore was a 1943 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a longtime member of the Bryan First Brethren Church.

She was a very active church member, having taught Sunday school, volunteered at church functions and attended church conferences. She was an avid golfer, playing into her mid-eighties. She was a longtime participant in many Suburban Golf Club leagues and was proud to have scored a hole-in-one.

She was also active in several local civic and historical organizations, including Bryan Lioness Club, Williams County Genealogical Club, the Scout David Williams Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Ohio Society of the National Society Colonial Dames, and served as a Girl Scout leader. She was also a member of Bryan Moose Lodge and the Robinett Family Association, which dates to the late 1600s.

G. Lenore Mansfield was born on September 26, 1925, near Hamilton, Indiana, the daughter of George L. and Ida Jane (Ransburg) Robinett. She married her husband of sixty-seven years, Marlin W. Mansfield, on March 14, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Survivors include her two children, M. Kee Mansfield, of Bryan, and Terry (Elizabeth) Mansfield, of Palatine, Illinois. Her daughter, Kayta Lyn Dierks, preceded her in death in 1993. Also surviving are her son-in-law, Todd Dierks, of Bryan, and Todd’s longtime companion, Jo Ann Luce, of Edon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christopher (Molly) Dierks, of Chicago, Illinois, Melissa Mansfield and Michael Mansfield, both of Palatine, Illinois; and one great-grandchild, Nolan W. Dierks. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wayland and Wendell Robinett; and a sister, Evelyn Herron.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street,Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, with Pastor Brent Sloan officiating, with visitation held in the church for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

