Gene Day (1927-2019)

Gene E. Day, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 2:40 P.M. on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, where he was a patient. Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving after World War II. He was a farmer and a school bus driver in Waldron, Michigan, for 15 years. An avid dog lover, he also enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing.

Gene E. Day was born on November 25, 1927, in Pioneer, Ohio, the son of Clifton and Marvel F. (Blount) Day. He married Esther M. Baker on September 17, 1950, in Bascom, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on November 26, 2017.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Black, of Bristol, Indiana; one son, Stephen (Cathy) Day, of Bryan; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death in addition to his wife were his parents and one sister, Betty Taylor.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Ransom Township, Michigan.

Memorials are requested to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

