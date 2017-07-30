Genevieve Gibson (1935 – 2017)

Genevieve M. Gibson, 81, of Pioneer, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

She was born on July 25, 1935 in Granite, Maryland to Jesse L. and Mildred C. (Shifflett) Mowbray.

Genevieve retired from Viersville Elementary School in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose in Montpelier.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deb (Terry) Seevers of Montpelier and Sandi (Dan) Koch of Alvordton; seven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother, Floyd (Betty) Mowbray of Churchill, TN; two sisters, Lois (Larity) Hose of Moorefield, WV and Patsy Collins of Sykesville, MD.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Gibson and daughter, Kathie Koch.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice.