George Richardson (1942 – 2017)

George W. Richardson, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:30 A.M. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in his home, surrounded by his family.

George W. Richardson was born on August 28, 1942, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Walter C. and Virginia Alpine (Burlew) Richardson.

He was a graduate of Camden- Frontier High School and was employed by Simpson Industries in Edgerton until the plant closed and then worked at the Fremont, Indiana, plant, retiring with forty-one years of service. He was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and Montpelier Moose Lodge #312. He enjoyed riding his bike around town and socializing within the community, his many trips to Firekeepers Casino and most of all family gatherings and watching his great-grandkids.

He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Richardson, Connie Richardson and Betty (Jeff) Schneider, all of Edgerton; one brother, Roger Richardson, of Hillsdale, Michigan; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his long time companion, Betty Sponsler, of Edgerton; her children, Melissa, Kenny and Michelle Sponsler; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one stepsister; and one stepbrother. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Vicky Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Dusty Sanchez and Scott Weidner.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00- 8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services celebrating George’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Donald Lee officiating. Interment will follow in the Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

