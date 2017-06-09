Georgiena Carter (1939 – 2017)

Georgiena Mae Carter, 77 years, of Sherwood, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Hickory Creek of Hicksville, with her family at her side.

Georgiena was born July 12, 1939 in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Maurice and Audrey (Jones) Hillard.

She was a 1957 graduate of Edon High School, then went on to attend Defiance College. She married Ralph Carter on July 24, 1960 in Montpelier, and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1970. She then married Ronald E. Carter in Sherwood, on March 5, 1972, and he survives.

Georgiena was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, caring for the needs of her family. She also tutored children and was a representative for Avon. She is a member of the Harlan Church of Christ and a former Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. Georgiena found enjoyment in crocheting, sewing and embroidering, reading and music. She truly treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Ronald of Sherwood; eight children, Cindy (Ronald) Fumarolo of Osceola, Indiana, Terry (Lisa) Carter of Bunker Hill, Indiana, Ralph (Heather) Carter of Elmore, Ohio and Angela (Eric) Murphy of Edgerton, David Carter of Toledo, Daniel Carter of Toledo, Anna (Bill) Eckert of Gray, Kentucky and April Csendes of Toledo; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ralph Carter; one daughter, Laura Jean Morrison and one sister, Eunice Reasor.

Visitation for Georgiena Mae Carter will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, where her funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 with her son, Minister Terry Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday in the Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Indiana 46797 or to Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, Kentucky 40555.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Georgiena’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com