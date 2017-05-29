Gerald Oyer (1920 – 2017)

Gerald L. Oyer, 96 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Gerald was born August 2, 1920 in Pioneer, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Melissa (Keiser) Oyer. He was a 1938 graduate of Pioneer High School.

Gerald met his high school sweetheart, Veltah I. Esterline, and they were married on August 2, 1941 in Alvordton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2010. Gerald began his working career on the farm, which is where his heart always was. He supplemented his farming income by working at Robert Leu Construction, the Window Factory in Montpelier, Robinair and the Heller Company. He also assisted Bill Hollingshead as a funeral attendant at the former Hollingshead Funeral Home in West Unity. Gerald was a member of New Hope Community Church. He was a former member of Kunkle United Brethren Church where he taught Sunday School and participated as a lay leader. He was also a member of the Williams County Camp of Gideon’s International.

Surviving is his son, Terry (Ruth) Oyer of Defiance; two grandchildren, Brian (Connie) Oyer of Westland, Michigan and Karen (Brian) Kroening of South Bend, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Timothy J. and Jacob M. Oyer; two sisters, Arvilla Kaiser of Edon and Aldene (George) Cole of Huntington, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Gideon’s International, 500 North Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or to New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

