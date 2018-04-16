Gerald Siebenaler (1933 – 2018)

Gerald F. “Gerry” Siebenaler, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 1:13 P.M. on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness. Mr. Siebenaler was a 1951 graduate of Edon High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. A lifelong farmer, he had been employed by The Aro Corporation in Bryan, retiring in 2008, with fifty-two years of service and also worked for Sears, delivering appliances for fourteen years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #3883 in Blakeslee, Ohio, Bryan Amvets Post #54, Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233, and Bryan Moose Lodge.

Gerald F. Siebenaler was born on November 4, 1933, near Edon, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Laoma (Kelble) Siebenaler. He married Lula Belle “Lee” Best on September 3, 1952, in Blakeslee and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five daughters, Debra (Jeff ) Herman and Cheryl (Sam) Mohre, both of Blakeslee, Sandra (Dan) Wilhelm, of Bryan, Karen Siebenaler, of Swanton, Ohio, and Susan (Larry) Crist, of Bryan; three sons, Gerald Lee (Tracey) Siebenaler, of Scotland, James Siebenaler, of Canton, Ohio, and Robert Siebenaler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; twenty grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, LeAnn Siebenaler, of Edgerton, and Honey Moore, of Montpelier, Ohio. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Siebenaler; a son, William Siebenaler; a grandson, Tyler Mohre; two infant grandchildren, Heather Herman and Kyle Siebenaler; four brothers, Lavon, Andy, Lamar and Clair Siebenaler; and one sister, Eileen Smith.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Fr. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by Bryan VFW Post #2489 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Bryan Amvets Post #54 or to the Williams County Veterans Building. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

