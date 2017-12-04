Geraldine Stevens (1945 – 2017)

Geraldine “Geri” F. Stevens, 72, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017 at her home.

She was born on March 8, 1945 in Toledo to Albert and Virginia (Miekiszak) Mancini. Geri graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo in 1963 and went on to receive her LPN degree from Northwest Technical College. On October 8, 1988 she married Charles “Chuck” Stevens in West Unity and he preceded her in death in March of 2016.

Geri retired from Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers Rehabilitation Unit in Montpelier. Over the years she also worked for the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers and several nursing homes in Williams County during her 30 year nursing career. Geri was very involved with her grandchildren and family and loved gardening.

She is survived by three sons, Michael F. (Juliette) Lenz of Sylvania, OH, David M. (Kimberly) Lenz of Montpelier and Daniel A. (Mary A.) Lenz of Bryan; one step son, Christopher O. Stevens of Colorado Springs, CO; one step daughter, Amy O. Quiate of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; one brother, Arthur (late Kathy) Mancini of Perrysburg; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Chuck Stevens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.