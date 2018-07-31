Gerber, Mahtook Lift Toledo Over Louisville 6-4

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mike Gerber homered and doubled, driving home two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats 6-4 on Monday.

Mikie Mahtook homered and singled for Toledo.

Johnny Barbato struck Gabriel Guerrero out with a runner on first to end the game for his seventh save of the season.

Toledo took the lead in the first when Dawel Lugo hit a two-run single and Christin Stewart scored on a double play.

After Toledo added a run in the second on a single by Jacob Robson, the Bats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Guerrero hit a solo home run and Chadwick Tromp hit an RBI triple.

The Mud Hens later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Gerber hit a solo home run, while Mahtook hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Louisville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Guerrero hit a solo home run and Taylor Sparks hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the Toledo lead to 6-4.

Toledo southpaw Ryan Carpenter (2-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Nicolino (5-6) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over five innings.

For the Bats, Guerrero homered twice and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

