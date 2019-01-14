Gertrude Brown (1940-2019)

Gertrude K. Brown, 78, of Camden, Michigan passed away early Sunday morning at her home.

She was born on December 9, 1940 in Montpelier to Vernice and Leota (Walters) Echler. Gertrude attended Montpelier High School. On March 10, 1956 she married Forrest D. Brown in Angola, Indiana and he survives.

Gertrude was a member of the Jehovah Witness in Montpelier. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She worked at Custom Fit in Pioneer as a seamstress for several years and at Mohawk Tool in Montpelier for a brief time.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Forrest; children Dan Brown of Montgomery, Michigan, Sheila (Dave) Coon of Montpelier, Scott (Laura) Brown of Montpelier, and John (Dawn) Brown of Camden, Michigan; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; and two brothers Raymond (Sue) Echler of Edon and Brownie Echler of Bryan.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Clyde Brown, brothers Don, Richard, Norman and Roger Echler, and sister Phyllis Fitzenrider, Jeanette Moser, Margaret Miller and Glenna Towers.

Visitation for Gertrude will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 10am – 12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with Elder Tim Henricks to officiate. Interment will be at Nettle Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

