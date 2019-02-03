Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings

DIVISION II

SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT

At Toledo Bowsher HS

Feb. 23rd-Wauseon vs Clyde/Oak Harbor winner 8pm in Sectional Finals

PAULDING DISTRICT

At Spencerville HS

Feb. 20th– Lima Shawnee vs. Bryan 8pm; winner play St. Mary’s on Feb. 23rd 8pm in Sectional Finals

DIVISION III

LAKE DISTRICT

At Oak Harbor HS

Feb. 19th-Swanton vs. Woodmore 8pm; winner plays Otsego on Feb.23rd in Sectional Finals

Feb. 23rd– Montpelier vs Eastwood/Northwood winner 1pm in Sectional Finals

At Springfield HS

Feb 20th-Archbold vs. Liberty Center 6:15pm; winner plays Rossford on Feb. 23rd @ 1pm in Sectional Finals

Feb. 20th– Genoa vs. Delta 8pm; winner plays Evergreen on Feb.23rd @ 2:45pm in Sectional Finals

DIVISION IV

ARCHBOLD DISTRICT

At Bryan HS

Feb. 19th– Stryker vs. Hilltop 6:15pm

Edgerton vs. Ottawa Hills 8pm

Feb. 23rd– Cardinal Stritch vs. Hilltop/Stryker winner 6:15pm in Sectional Finals

Edon vs. Edgerton/Ottawa Hills winner 8pm in Sectional Finals

At Wauseon HS

Feb.19th-Maumee Valley Country Day vs. Fayette 6:15pm

North Central vs. Emmanuel Christian 8pm

Feb. 23rd-Pettisville vs. Fayette/MVCD winner 1:00pm in Sectional Finals

Toledo Christian vs. North Central/Emmanuel Christian winner 2:45pm in Sectional Finals

