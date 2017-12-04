Gladeen Lantz (1923 – 2017)

Gladeen Lantz, 94, of rural Fayette, died Thursday afternoon, November 30, 2017, at her residence, under the care of her family and CHP Hospice.

Born May 21, 1923, in Shunk, OH, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Tessalone (Jennings)Dietrich.

Gladeen grew up in Liberty Center, OH, before her family settled near Fayette. She married Orville Lewis “Red” Lantz on October 28, 1943, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 1985. Red was a farmer, and Gladeen assisted him with the family’s turkey farm. She also worked at Wauseon Wire Factory for over 25 years until its closing, and later at Perfection Finishers in Wauseon, where she retired in October of 2001. She was a faithful lifetime member of the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples and was a member of its women’s auxiliary.

Remembered for her particular and neat nature, she was talented at crocheting and quilting intricate keepsakes for her family and friends. In her later years, she enjoyed bowling, and belonged to the Morenci Women’s League, often traveling to various states to compete.

Surviving are two daughters, Beverly (Larry) Sines of Morenci and Janice (John) Allen of Napoleon, OH; a son, Roger Lantz of Fayette; four grandchildren, Wendy (Rodney) Kessler of Fayette, Chris (Tonya) Lantz of Fayette, Tiffany Flathers of Wauseon, and Michael Allen of Napoleon; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, James Smith of Morenci.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her youngest child, Rodney Jay Lantz; seven brothers; and four sisters.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Gladeen to the Fayette Christian-Disciples Church.