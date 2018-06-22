Gloria Dennis (1926 – 2018)

Gloria Mae Dennis, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in her home following an extended illness. She was born January 20, 1926 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Otis Basil and Letha Viola (Michaels) Rench. She married Harold Lewis and they were married for over 25 years. Later she married Charles Dennis, and they were also married for over 25 years. She was a 25 year employee of the Anderson’s Warehouse in Maumee, Ohio.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Lewis and Sonny Lewis. Five daughters, Viola Crider, Sharon Jones, Karen (Richard) Crandall, Susie Pike, Glenda (Hugo) Roman; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, brothers, Charles, Eugene and Jackie Rench, Sister, Marcella Rench, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton Street, Wasueon, Ohio 43567. Pastor Donna Stutzman will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may call for a time of visitation with the family 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, Perrysburg, Ohio. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

