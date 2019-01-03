Gloria Louth (1925-2019)

Gloria M. Louth, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 1:13 A.M. on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where she was a resident. Mrs. Louth was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and working puzzles and was an avid walker. She was also a Life Member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233.

Gloria Mae Louth was born on October 17, 1925, in Carlton, Michigan, the daughter of James and Carrie Long. She married Charles Louth on October 28, 1950, in Farmer, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1994.

Survivors include one daughter, Joyce (Dock) Pigmon, of Edgerton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Earl Jay (Bonnie) Pigmon, of Auburn, Indiana, Dock Pigmon IV, of Edgerton, and Carrie Pigmon, of Bryan; and three great-grandchildren, Dock Pigmon V, Jacob Hausch, and Ferdinando Amato, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James, Jess and Hazel Long.

Private grave side service will be held with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

