Goldie Turi (1928-2019)

Goldie Isabelle Turi, age 90, of Delta, Ohio, entered into eternal life Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Goldie was born September 30, 1928 in Fulton County to Marion and Ethel (Smith) Bechstein. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Vincent Turi, Sr.

Goldie was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Parish in Wauseon and loved spending time with her family and friends. She attended Community Health Adult Daycare where she made many friends. While active she enjoyed Bingo, games, cooking and reading. She took great pride in her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, V. John (Jeanne) Turi and Michael (Carrie) Turi; her daughters, Linda (Don) Lantz, Rose (Frank) Simpson and Pat (Ken)Woods; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Vincent, Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judy Crabtree; and siblings, Bob Bechstein, Dick Bechstein, Delores “Pug” Vondran, Helen Cutcher and Mary Jaynes.

Family and friends may visit Friday, January 4th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 5th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Stan Tabor presiding. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, with a luncheon to follow at the Delta Eagles Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Adult Daycare or Delta Community Fire Department.

