GOP, Dem Governors Back Benefits For Pre-Existing Conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan group of governors is speaking out against a Trump administration decision that could narrow access to health insurance benefits for those with pre-existing conditions.
The administration revealed in a recent legal brief that the Justice Department no longer plans to defend the portion of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act related to pre-existing conditions.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told senators that Republican President Donald Trump supports accessible health insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.
