Gore, Podorsky Lead Fort Wayne To 7-0 Win Over Great Lakes

The triple by Podorsky capped a four-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 4-0 lead after Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The TinCaps later added single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Gore (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Andre Jackson (0-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Loons were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the TinCaps’ staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Fort Wayne improved to 12-4 against Great Lakes this season.