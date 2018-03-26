Governor Kasich Grants Death Penalty Clemency To Montgomery Convicted Of Toledo Murder

COLUMBUS – Today Gov. John R. Kasich commuted the death sentence of William Montgomery to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Montgomery had been scheduled to be executed on April 11.

Kasich’s decision to grant clemency follows a March 16 report and recommendation from the Ohio Parole Board to not carry out the execution. The Board, by a vote of 6-4, concluded that life without parole was a more appropriate sentence, after serious questions arose following sentencing about the integrity of the trial court process.

Montgomery was convicted in 1986 for the murders of Debra Ogle and her roommate, Cynthia Tincher, in Toledo.

