Governor Kasich Lowers Flags For Former President George H.W. Bush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has ordered flags lowered to half-staff following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

The governor’s announcement came Saturday, hours after a family spokesman confirmed that Bush had died Friday at his Houston home at age 94.

Kasich says Ohioans are joining others throughout “the free world” to mourn the death of the fellow Republican. He says Bush “understood the value and power of each of us and that’s why he created ‘a thousand points of light’ to encourage us to come together as a nation and lift each other up.”

Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine said Bush “never stopped helping his fellow Americans.”

The governor ordered all flags lowered at public buildings and grounds in the state for the next 30 days.

