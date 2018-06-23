Grace Irwin (1931-2018)

Grace Irwin, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:10 P.M. on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Genesis HealthCare – Bryan Center where she was a patient after a brief illness. Mrs. Irwin was employed by Spangler Candy Company, retiring in 1984, with twenty-seven years of service. She was a member of the Four Mile Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee and attended Christian Mercy Church in Ney, Ohio.

Grace Irwin was born on March 21, 1931, in Maryville, Tennessee, the daughter of William Buford and Vina (McMillan) Icenhower. She married Wilbur W. (Web) Irwin on December 25, 1945, in Rossville, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on April 17, 1999.

Survivors include her children, Betty (Don) Egler, of Bryan, Kimberly (Fred) Birkhold, of Payne, Ohio, and Bruce (Lisa) Irwin, of Stryker, Ohio; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Tom Icenhower and Doyle (Sherry) Icenhower, both of Maryville, Tennessee, and Gene (JoAnn) Icenhower, of Edgerton, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Icenhower; three sisters, Wilma Icenhower, Louise “Evelyn” Williams and Jeanette “Margie” Wheeler; and a grandson, Richard Birkhold.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 25, 2018, from 2:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Carol Reeb officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to American Diabetes Association or the Foundation for Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.