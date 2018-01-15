Gracilee Siebenaler (1927 – 2018)

Gracilee (Critchfield) Siebenaler, 90, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at Kingsbury Place Senior Living in Defiance.

She was born on October 7, 1927 near Montpelier to Charles Allen and Grace Belle (Lattanner) Critchfield. Gracilee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945, and Warner Beauty School in Toledo in 1946. On April 30, 1949 she married M. Eugene Siebenaler and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2000.

Gracilee was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society in Montpelier. She retired as a beautician, but also helped her husband Gene in the operation of Siebenaler Shoe Repair in Montpelier. Gracilee was a member of the Women of the Moose.

She is survived by her two sons, Douglas (Denise) Siebenaler of Toledo and Alex (Melody) Siebenaler of Woodville, Ohio; three daughters, Rita (Paul) Boff of Defiance, Tina (Robert) Griesse of Hudson, Ohio and Margo (Richard) Katchmar of Montpelier; ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Gracilee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, two brothers, HH and Kenneth Critchfield, and three sisters, Louise Johnson, Betty Oyer and Mary Lou Allman.

Visitation for Gracilee will be on Wednesday, January 17th from 3-7pm, with a Rosary at 6:30pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Mass will be on Thursday at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to CHP – Hospice, Sacred Heart, Sunshine Foundation Inc, or the American Heart Association. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.