Gregory E. Rice (1970-2017)

Gregory E. Rice, 46 years, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in his residence. Greg was born December 1, 1970 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Donald E. and Jane A. (Winegardner) Rice.

He was a 1989 graduate of Bryan High School and a 1993 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Photo Journalism. A self -employed photographer, Greg had worked as an Accounting Assistant for Art Forms Inc. in Brunswick, Maine for the past two years.

Greg was involved in fundraising, and dedicated his time to raise funds for Bowling for Kids portion of Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Maine. Greg was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Photography was Greg’s passion, but he also enjoyed woodworking, biking and hiking, but spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews were the times he treasured.

Surviving is his mother, Jane A. Rice of Bryan; two brothers, Steven (Beth) Rice of Sharon, Wisconsin and Kevin (Wendy) Rice of Angola, Indiana; five nieces and nephews, Jessica (Jordan) Pezen, Jacob Rice, Sydney Rice of Sharon Wisconsin, Katelyn and Kennedi Rice of Angola, Indiana; paternal grandmother, Cleda Rice of Farmer, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Rice.

Visitation for Gregory E. Rice will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Greg will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the funeral home with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick, 85 Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Greg’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com