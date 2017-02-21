Gregory L. Shelt (1959 – 2017)

Gregory L Shelt, age 57, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He had retired as a machinist for Tenneco Automotive in Napoleon.

Gregory was born in Fort Know, Kentucky on June 2, 1959, the son of Lester and Connie (Pope) Shelt. On January 23, 1979 he married Carol Nagel, and she survives. He loved motorcycles, classic cars, camping, fishing, and traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Surviving, besides his wife, Carol, are their children; Michael (Dawne) Nagel of Bryan, Stephanie (Phil) Spaulding of New Hampshire, Heather (Ryan) Hunt of Delta, grandchildren; Cody and Seth Pester, Katelan Nagel, Chelsey (Dre Lester) and Chyann Donley, Sierra Miller, Seth, Tyler and Emma Hunt, and one great-grandchild, Jaxon Lester. He is also survived by brother, Anthony Shelt of Florida and sister, Kathy Hood of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and Jeff Shelt, and sister, Pam Shelt.

Visitation for Gregory will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Wauseon, where the memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor John Shirley, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierweigelfh.com

Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been entrusted with arrangements.