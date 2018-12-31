Guadalupe Galvan, Sr. (1930-2018)

Guadalupe Galvan Sr., age 88 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday morning, December 30, 2018, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

He was born December 22, 1930, at Mission, Texas, the son of Lucas and Rafaela (Gonzales) Galvan, and married Josefina DeLaCruz on May 6, 1956. A resident of the Archbold area since 1963, he worked at LaChoy Food Products in Archbold for 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, and was a member of the Templo Cristiano Assemblies of God.

He is survived by his wife Josefina; five children, Lupe Galvan, John Galvan, Henry Galvan and Roel (Dana) Galvan, all of Archbold, and Aracelly (Roy) Champion of Santa Maria, CA; and 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Daniel; a grandson Drew Galvan; and a brother, Baldemar Galvan

Friends may call at the Templo Cristiano Assemblies of God from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday with services beginning at 1 PM with Rev. Misael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

