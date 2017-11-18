Guillermo Rodriguez (1926 – 2017)

Guillermo “Willie” Rodriguez, 91, of Fayette, died Sunday morning, November 12, 2017, at his home, under the tender care of his beloved family.

Born November 5, 1926, in Cerritos, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, he was a son of the late Silverio and Catalina (Garcia) Sanchez. He married Lucia Hernandez on October 4, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Assumption, OH, and she survives.

Guillermo was employed as a welder for over 28 years at General Motors Company. He was ordained a Deacon on November 17, 1984, and faithfully served Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Fayette until his retirement to senior status in 2005. An immigrant from Mexico, he was a lifelong advocate of legal citizenship and became a member of Latinos United, of which he once served as president. He sought pleasure from the simple things that life had to offer, which included watching television and tending to his garden. He and Lucia enjoyed annual pilgrimages to Mexico for St. Joseph’s Day Fiesta each March.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over 69 years, Lucia, he is survived by seven children, Marina (Wayland) Shell-Skeels of Shawnee, KS, Yolanda (Michael) Berg of Fort Wayne, IN, Mercedes Rodriguez of Fort Wayne, Jaime Rodriguez of Fayette, Catalina (Kevin) Rupp of Columbia City, IN, Michael (Lisa) Rodriguez of Fayette, and Veronica Molina of Fayette; a sister, Isabel Mata of Laredo, TX; fourteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in Guillermo’s memory can be made to Gorham-Fayette Fire Department or Our Lady of Mercy Altar Rosary Society. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.