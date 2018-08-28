Haase’s Sac Fly Leads Columbus To 4-2 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Eric Haase drove in Bobby Bradley with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 4-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Clippers and a three-game winning streak for the Mud Hens.

Josh Martin struck Mike Gerber out with a runner on second to end the game for his first save of the season.

The sacrifice fly by Haase capped a two-run inning and gave the Clippers a 2-1 lead after Adam Rosales hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Clippers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Bradley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Maggi, while Rosales hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Oscar Mercado in the ninth.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pete Kozma hit an RBI single, bringing home Christin Stewart in the ninth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 4-2.

Mercado tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Columbus.

Columbus left-hander Adam Wilk (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Spencer Turnbull (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Stewart doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Mud Hens.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.