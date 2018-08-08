Hall, Mahtook spur Toledo to 5-1 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Mikie Mahtook had four hits and two RBI, and Matt Hall struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Rochester Red Wings 5-1 on Tuesday.

Hall (2-0) allowed three hits to get the win.

Toledo went up 5-0 in the fifth after Dixon Machado and Christin Stewart scored on an error and Mahtook hit an RBI single.

Zack Littell (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked five.

