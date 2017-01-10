Harley R. Loveland (1928 – 2017)

Harley Robert “Bob” Loveland, 88, passed away Sunday morning, January 8, 2017 at Heartland of Wauseon.

Bob was born August 9, 1928 in Wauseon OH to the late Harley W Loveland and Gladys I Loveland.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a boy and attended First Baptist Church and St Casper’s Catholic Church of Wauseon, Ohio.

Bob loved music and delighted in belting out songs with feeling during his younger years. He also played the piano and accordion.

He grew up in a gun culture, learning the use of firearms from his father, Harley, who was the Fulton County Sheriff from 1935 to 1941.

Bob passed on his knowledge of gun operation, care and safety to his two younger brothers, Joe and Jim, through many hours of target practice. Bob loved to buy, sell and trade guns.

He worked at the former Wauseon Manufacturing for 25 years and then for 2 different grocery stores.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Leona (Hoste) Loveland, brothers, Joe (Debbie) Loveland, and Jim (Linda) Loveland, brother-in-law, Herb Hoste, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob’s family would like to thank all of the staff at Heartland of Wauseon for their care of Bob during his last years. Also, special thanks to Heartland Hospice who cared for Bob during his last days.

Visitation for Harley will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in the Pope John XXIII Room at St. Caspar Catholic Church, where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, with the Rev. Father Robert Holden, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the St. Vincent De Paul Society or the charity of the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements..