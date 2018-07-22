Harold Borton (1929-2018)

Harold J. Borton, age 89, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 7:50 P.M. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at his son’s home in Parma, Michigan.

Harold was a farmer, a fireman for Norfolk & Western railroad, worked in maintenance and after his retirement, drove cars for a dealership. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Harold enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, camping and mostly, spoiling his grandchildren.

Born March 4, 1929 in Fulton County, Ohio, he was the son of and Ray C. and Lois D. (Kirkinburg) Borton. He married Arleen G. Vance on May 23, 1951 in West Unity and she preceded him in death on June 22, 2017. Harold is survived by his children, Darold Borton, of Bryan, Karen Jackson, of Fort Worth, Texas, Currine (Rodney) Laukhuf, of Montpelier and Donald Borton, of Parma, Michigan; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Schoonover, of Denton, North Carolina and sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kitty” Tritch, of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant daughters, Pamela and Caroline Borton and granddaughter, Josie Davis.

Funeral services for Harold J. Borton will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Vince Bridge officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier with graveside military rites provided by Bryan VFW Post 2489. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions in the name of Harold J. Borton are requested to the organization of the donor’s choice.

