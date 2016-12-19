Helen C. Gamboe (1924 – 2016)

Helen C. Gamboe, 92, of Pioneer, passed away early Saturday morning at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born Aug. 15, 1924 in Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio to Ward C. and Myrtle D.K. (Cotton) Ensign. Helen graduated from Montpelier High School in 1942. On May 2, 1954, she married Robert C. Gamboe and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2009.

Helen was a very active member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church and at one time was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge No. 41 in Montpelier, a former member of the Sesqui Study Club and a lifetime member of the Pioneer American Legion Auxiliary. Helen worked for Grice Jewelry Store in Montpelier for 11 years. She was also a local reporter for the Toledo Blade and several other local newspapers since the 1960s.

She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn (Jim) Dauer of Osseo, Michigan; one son, Ted (Lori) Gamboe of Hooker, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Neil Ensign of Montpelier; one sister, Veda Braatz of Toledo; one stepbrother, Hobie (Sis) Krouse of Montpelier.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert; her parents; stepmother, Gertrude (Keesbury) Ensign; son, James Allen Gamboe; great-granddaughter, Kloe Lynn Gamboe; stepsister, Beulah Calvin; and one stepsister, Ruth Burcroff

