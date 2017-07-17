Helen Kirby (1924 – 2017)

Helen Collins Kirby, age 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, July 10, 2017, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on October 24, 1924, in Reidsville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Washburn) Collins. On August 12, 1950, she married Verne Kirby. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wauseon.

Prior to her retirement, she was a lifelong Missionary and Homemaker. She and her husband, Verne, served as Missionaries in the hills of eastern Kentucky for 9 years, where they established Rogers Baptist Church in Rogers, KY, and taught the Bible in 18 one-room schools.

After moving to Alaska in 1964, they served as missionaries in Anchor Point, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Anchorage, and Big Lake. In 1986, their mission work continued in Hawaii. After their retirement in 1995, they continued to serve the Lord in various areas including: Scotland, Texas, New Mexico, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Verne and 5 children: daughter, LaVerne (Dave) Geringer of Pettisville, Ohio, son, Keith (Becky) Kirby of Springfield, Ohio, daughter, Khristie (Robin) Madren of Anchorage, Alaska, daughter, Hope (Fred) Richer of Wauseon, Ohio, and daughter, Kim (Tim) Worosher of Glen Allen, Virginia. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren: Brian Geringer, Amber (Dan) Gallagher, Keely Geringer, Ashley (Justin) Henry, Kelsey (Ivan) Batista, Kyle (Paige) Kirby, Kirby (Isabella) Madren, Zack (Beth) Madren, Kendra (Chet) Dyson, Karley (Luke) Charters, McKalyn (Philip) Roth, Maddie Richer, Tyler (Laura) Worosher, Kara (Spencer) Parrish, Tanner (Danielle) Worosher, Trevor (Tiffany) Worosher and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her parents was granddaughter, Hollis Richer in 2007, sister, Deane Roach and brother, Tom Collins.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Baptist Mid Missions, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011 or to Shepherds Home, 1805 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 54182. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.