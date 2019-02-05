Henry County Man Sentenced In Fulton County For Drug Possession

A Napoleon man was sentenced on February 4, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Dustin Tanier, 22, of 306 Maumee Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On May 12, 2018, he possessed Adderall without a valid prescription.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tanier to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, be assessed by Recovery Services and complete any recommendations and all aftercare, stay out of bars/taverns, and not possess or consume alcohol.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Tanier spending 8 months in prison.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.