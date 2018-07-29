Hernandez Helps To Shut Out Bowling Green, Fort Wayne Wins 3-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Osvaldo Hernandez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 3-0 on Saturday.

Hernandez (8-4) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win. Tobias Myers (9-5) went seven innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out eight in the Midwest League game. Travis Radke retired the side in order for his 13th save of the season.

All three runs came in the fourth inning. Fort Wayne got on the board first when Robbie Podorsky scored on a double by Luis Campusano. The TinCaps added to their lead when Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Gabriel Arias.

Arias doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Hot Rods were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the TinCaps’ staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

