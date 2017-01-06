Herreria Santos Perez Castillo (1930 – 2017)

Herlinda “Linda” Herreria Santos Perez Castillo, age 86, of Celina, Ohio died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in Celina Manor, Celina, Ohio. Linda was born March 30, 1930 in Poteet, Texas to the late Jose M. and Brijida (Herreria) Santos. She was a retired factory worker and had assisted in nursing homes.

Survivors, Children, Alfonso Perez, Edgerton, Ohio, Roberto Perez, Defiance, Ohio, Ramon Perez, Toledo, Ohio, Isabel Giesige, Celina, Ohio, Yvette Schlarman, Columbus, Ohio, Brigette Cron, Celina, Ohio, Esteban Castillo, Celina, Ohio. 33 grandchildren. 37 great-grandchildren. 2 great-great grandchildren. Two brothers and one sister, Everett, Findlay, Ohio, Lupe, Antwerp, Ohio, Mary Louise, Holgate, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, John Perez, daughter, Linda J. Perez, two grandchildren, Seth Giesige and Rebecca Perez. Brothers, Jesse Sr., Jose Maria, Jr., Roger, Joe, and Ruben, Jr. Sisters, Elvira Flores, Beatrice Barrera, and Corinna Luna.

Funeral service 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Grisier Funeral Home, Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio. Rev. Matt Dodd officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Archbold, Ohio. Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.