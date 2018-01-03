Highway Patrol Investigating Late Afternoon Crash Near Edgerton Claiming Life Of Bryan Man

EDGERTON, OHIO – The Defiance Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash which occurred on January 2, 2018, at approximately 3:39 pm on County Road D.50, west of County Road 7, approximately two miles northeast of the Village of Edgerton, in St. Joseph Township.

A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by Christopher A. Jinkins, age 39, of Bryan, Ohio, was eastbound on County Road D.50 when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and stuck a tree.

Mr. Jinkins was pronounced dead at the scene. A seatbelt was in use by Mr. Jinkins and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene were Williams County Coroner, Edgerton Fire, Williams County EMS, and Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, to never drive distracted or impaired, and to reduce speed during inclement weather.