Hillsdale County Authorities Continue Search For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

Fayette Township – A large number of volunteers from around Hillsdale County and the surrounding area including Indiana and Ohio showed up Friday morning to help in the search for 9-year-old Jace Landon Lyon.

The volunteers were addressed by Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker before they split up into groups to comb the fields and marsh areas around Moore Road.

An anonymous individual also came forward Friday morning offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who found Lyon.

Lyon went missing from his home on Moore Road Wednesday night between 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of the boy is asked to call 911 or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

(Information courtesy of the Hillsdale Daily News)