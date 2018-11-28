Holiday Period Had Fewest Ohio Traffic Deaths Since 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says six people were killed in Ohio traffic crashes over this year’s Thanksgiving travel season — the lowest number of traffic fatalities for that travel period in 27 years.
A patrol release says the six people killed this year died in six crashes over the five-day reporting period that began Nov. 21 at 12 a.m. and continued until 11: 59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. That ties the record set in 1991 for the lowest number of traffic deaths in a Thanksgiving travel season in Ohio.
During this year’s Thanksgiving travel period, troopers arrested 502 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired. They also made 257 drug arrests and issued 1,538 safety belt violations.
