Homer McCrea (1920-2019)

Homer E. McCrea, age 99, of Edon, Ohio, died on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where he was a resident.

Mr. McCrea was a lifelong farmer and had been employed at Meyers Elevator in Pioneer, Ohio, for many years and later retired from Martin Sprocket in Montpelier, Ohio, in 1985 with thirteen years of service. He was a faithful member of Mount Union Christian Union Church and enjoyed fishing. Until recently he could tell you the name and age of each of his nearly one hundred grandchildren.

Homer E. McCrea was born on January 14, 1920, near Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Lieuard O. and Odessa (Stottler) McCrea. He married Mary E. Bowles on September 4, 1938, in Liberty Center, Ohio, and she preceded hin in death on March 7, 2008.

Mr. McCrea is survived by his children, Eugene (Ilene) McCrea, of Edgerton, Dianna Marie (Ronnie) Miller, of Stockbridge, Michigan, Madalyn Dee Briner, of Montpelier, Richard Lee (Judy) McCrea, of Maryville, Tennessee, Ronald Dwight (Mary Jane) McCrea, of West Unity, Ohio, and Bradley Allen (Cathy) McCrea, of Edon; twenty grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; thirty-three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Goshorn, of Montpelier. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cecelia Ashley, and a great-granddaughter, Ashley McCrea.

Visitation will be in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 25, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials in the name of Homer E. McCrea are requested to Gideons International. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

