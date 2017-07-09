Howard D. Moor (1928-2017)

Howard D. Moor, 89, of Montpelier passed away Saturday afternoon at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on March 10, 1928 in Edon, Ohio to Harold F. and Alta P. (Alwood) Moor. Howard graduated from Montpelier High School in 1946. On December 20, 1946, he married Dortha Smith in Montpelier and she preceded him in death on September 25, 1999.

Howard was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. He retired from the Norfolk & Western & Wabash Railroad in 1979 as an engineer. After retirement Howard drove school bus for the Montpelier Exempted Village School District, and owned and operated a mowing business for 20 years. He also was a Superior Township farmer for most of his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Caron (Duane) Dehnbostel of Ridgeville Corners, and Carol (Jerry) Stoy of Montpelier; one son Kent (Loletia “Leta”) Moor of Montpelier; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; and one sister Mary Flynn of Bryan.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dortha, two brothers Harold and Herbert Moor and an infant sister Marjorie Moor.

Visitation for Howard will be on Wednesday, July 12 from 2-4 and 5-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be Thursday at 11 am at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Frank Kampel to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.