Howard E. Holman (1924 – 2017)

With his loving wife of 72 years by his side, Howard E. Holman, age 93, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on February 8, 2017.

Howard was born on January 24, 1924, to George R. and Wilma M. (Dennis) Holman in Fulton County, Ohio. He was a 1942 graduate of Chesterfield High School. On February 7, 1945 he married Jeanette I. Boyers, and she survives him. Howard was a member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon and the Carpenter’s Union.

Howard was a dairy farmer in Chesterfield Township until 1966 when health issues made it necessary for him to retire. He then worked as a union carpenter for 21 years. In 1974, Howard once again got into farming with his son, Paul, and continued helping until 1994. He was an avid supporter of his sons’ interests. He also attended many of his grandchildren’s activities. Howard was the #1 fan and supporter of the Holman Brothers Pulling Team. He enjoyed working on the truck and traveling with the family to the many events across the country.

In addition to his wife, Jeanette, Howard is survived by his four sons; David (Theresa) of Toledo, John (Marsha), Paul (Michelle) and James (Beth), all of Wauseon. Also surviving are grandchildren; Tom (Nicole) Holman, Stephanie (David) Born, Kirby (Anita) Holman, Kelsey (Caleb) Robinson, Allison Holman and Craig (Jennifer) Holman, great-grandchildren; Jacob, Lauren, Ani, Emma, Maya, Brady, Cailin, Wade, Addison, Bryce and Kaylee. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Martha Powers and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Valentine and brothers-in-law, Lyman Powers and Gerald Valentine.

Visitation for Howard will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the First Christian Church in Wauseon. A memorial service in Celebration of Howard’s life will be held at the church on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. A private burial service will be held prior to the memorial service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the First Christian Church in Wauseon or to Fulton Manor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.