Howard Moore (1934 – 2017)

Howard N. Moore, 82, of Montpelier passed away Saturday morning at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on December 13, 1934 in Montpelier to Verl and Eva (Gregg) Moore. Howard graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany.

On September 25, 1955 he married Dawn E. Watts and she survives.

In 1992 Howard retired from Hayes-Albion Corporation 50 Division in Bryan after 32 years as a lead man. He was the first person in Williams County to run a robot in the late 1970’s. Howard loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida after he retired. From 1992-2014 Howard resided in Marble Lake in Quincy, Michigan before moving back to Montpelier.

Howard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dawn; daughter Tracie S. Koch of Montpelier; son Brad (Laura) Moore of Pioneer; four grandchildren, Cory Koch, Carrie Koch, Brandon Moore, and Cheyenne Moore; and four great grandchildren, Lily and Jensen Moore, Mayson Moll, and Maryam Koch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Richard “Dick” Moore, four brothers, Richard, Marvin, Ronald and Roscoe Moore.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.