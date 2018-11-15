I-75 Northbound Closed Due To Fatal Accident (Wood County)

Date: 11/15/2018

Time: 0650 hours

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car vs pedestrian fatal crash on I75 near I80 in Wood County. Troopers on scene have reported that the NB lanes of travel for I75 have been restricted. We are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. Vehicles are still able to travel on the turnpike and able to enter the turnpike. We will provide continuous updates as needed.

OSHP – Bowling Green Dispatch Center

Date: 11/15/2018

Time: 0925

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple vehicle injury crash on I75 near Cygnet in Wood County. Troopers on scene have reported that 3 lanes of travel have been restricted on the NB side of the roadway. A temporary detour has been established and traffic is being diverted on the berm for the time being. We will provide continuous updates as needed. Please avoid the area.

OSHP – Bowling Green Dispatch Center

