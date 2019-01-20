Ice Fisherman’s Body Recovered From Hamilton, Indiana’s Terry Lake

HAMILTON, INDIANA (Terry Lake) – A death investigation is underway concerning an apparent drowning near the Hamilton Fish and Game Club at Terry Lake located in Hamilton, Indiana.

The Hamilton Police Department contacted Steuben County Communications Saturday mid-morning after being notified of a found ice fishing sled. Investigating officers discovered evidence that an ice fisherman may have fallen through the ice.

Emergency crews were called to the scene with the Angola Fire Department bringing an airboat where fishing gear was located next to open water. The victim’s body was recovered a short time later where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified at forty-five-year-old Robert W. Penland of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Hamilton Fire Department, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, DeKalb County EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton Police Department, Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team (SCURRT) and Angola Fire Department assisted Indiana Conservation Officers at the scene.

Indiana Conservation officers are asking those who plan on venturing out onto frozen waterways to exercise caution.

(Photos courtesy of the Steuben Twp Fire Department)

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.