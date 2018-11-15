Icy Conditions Cause Multi Vehicle Accident Claiming Life 31 Year Old Perrysburg Woman

Wood County – Troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 75 near the Turnpike Overpass in Perrysburg Township.

On November 15, 2018 at approximately 6:52 a.m., a 1998 Ford Ranger, operated by Tiffany N. Anderson, age 31 of Perrysburg was traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Ms. Anderson lost control and struck a concrete barrier causing her vehicle to become disabled in the roadway. Ms. Anderson exited her vehicle and walked towards the front of it to ascertain what damages were caused from the impact.

A 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by Kent C. Chovanec, age 22 of Perrysburg was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 as it approached Ms. Anderson’s vehicle. The Envoy lost control striking Ms. Anderson and her vehicle. Jodi L. Stotz age 52 of Perrysburg was driving a 2012 Honda Ridgeline when she came upon the crash and also lost control. The Honda Ridgeline struck both vehicles prior to its final rest. Tiffany Anderson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Fire & EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

