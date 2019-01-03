Ignacio Gutierrez, Jr. (1962-2018)

Ignacio Gutierrez Jr., age 56, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

He was born December 24, 1962 in Villaldama, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Ignacio Sr. and Maria Isabel (Gonzalez) Gutierrez. He was employed for 12 years at IAC in Wauseon. He was a lifelong sports fan, and had been a Captain of a Soccer team in Mexico for many years and also a boxer.

Survivors include his three daughters, Miriam and fiance, Tyler Porter, of Archbold, Ohio, Yvette Gutierrez, of Hicksville, Ohio, Azzaya Gutierrez, of Archbold, Ohio. His mother, Maria Isabel Gutierrez. One grandchild, Genesis Theresa Porter. Three brothers and four sisters. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Ignacio is preceded in death by his father, one brother and one sister, and a son, Daniel Ignacio Gutierrez in 1994.

Funeral service and celebration of Ignacio’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 08, 2019, in Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 South Fulton Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Interment will follow the funeral service in Wauseon Union Cemetery. There will be no public visitation or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers or other memory items, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored and entrusted with Ignacio’s funeral arrangements.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.