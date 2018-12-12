Illinois Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court For Drug Possession

A Naperville, Illinois man was sentenced on December 11, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Andrew Erber, 26, pleaded guilty to Possession of Drugs. On March 17, 2018, he possessed Xanax.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Erber to 1 year of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,000 fine, report monthly by phone to his probation officer, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol or drugs, successfully complete drug treatment, during which he is to provide monthly progress reports to his probation officer, and serve 3 days in CCNO, with credit for 3 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Erber spending 177 days in CCNO.

