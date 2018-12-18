Ilo Wieland (1927-2018)

Ilo D. Wieland, 91, of rural West Unity, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, December 17, 2018, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she has resided the past several years. She was born March 18, 1927, near Hicksville, OH, the daughter of Fidellia and Lillian (Isenbarger) Ross.

She lived her formative years in West Unity where she graduated from high school in 1945. She married the love of her life, Leonard W. Wieland on July 23, 1945, and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage before his recent death on June 30, 2016.

She was a farm wife and proudly worked alongside Leonard on their family farm. They enjoyed family vacations and wintered several years in Florida. She was a long time member of the Kunkle United Brethren Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and was a member of the Women’s Missionary Association for many years. She was fortunate to be able to participate in several mission trips to different parts of the country. She loved her Lord and Savior and served Him faithfully.

Surviving are her son, Larry (Kathy) Wieland of West Unity, OH; daughter, Diane Repp of Fayette, OH; four grandchildren, Michelle (Dennis) Taylor,Brian (Stacey) Wieland, Shawn (Keith) Roth, and Michael Repp; a sister, Dolly Wiler of Bryan; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ilo was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Girrell; two brothers, Jean and Wayne Ross; and a son-in-law, Robert Repp.

A funeral service for Ilo will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Private family burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday for one hour preceding the service, beginning at noon.

Memorial contributions in honor of Ilo can be made to Kunkle United Brethren Church. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

